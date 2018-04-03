Stranded finds a home in Sudbury

Directed and produced by Gearshift Films' president Jordan Barker, the Toronto-based prodco has started production on its upcoming horror feature in Northern Ontario.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
Stranded from Gearshift Films

