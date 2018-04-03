Stranded finds a home in Sudbury
Directed and produced by Gearshift Films' president Jordan Barker, the Toronto-based prodco has started production on its upcoming horror feature in Northern Ontario.
Directed and produced by Gearshift Films’ president Jordan Barker, the Toronto-based prodco has started production on its upcoming horror feature in Northern Ontario.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN