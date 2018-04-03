Reel One, Sinking Ship add to distribution slates

Ahead of MIPTV, Toronto's Sinking Ship has acquired Rank the Prank (pictured), while Montreal's Reel One has added five Hallmark TV movies to its slate.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
Rank The Prank

