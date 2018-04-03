eOne taps Kenneth Branagh for new series

The Oscar-nominated actor will star in and produce A Gentleman in Moscow for the global studio.
By Regan Reid
55 mins ago
Copied from Realscreen - Copied from Playback - eOne lobby sign - 2016

