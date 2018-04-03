Catherine Tait named president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada
Updated: The film and TV industry veteran becomes the first woman to hold the position, replacing outgoing president Hubert Lacroix.
Updated: The film and TV industry veteran becomes the first woman to hold the position, replacing outgoing president Hubert Lacroix.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN