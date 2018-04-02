CBC Kids greenlights new magic series The Thrillusionists

Set to premiere next month, the 10-part series is produced by Toronto's 5'7 Films and focuses on young illusionists and magicians.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

Set to premiere next month, the 10-part series is produced by Toronto’s 5’7 Films and focuses on young illusionists and magicians.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN