National Canadian Film Day highlights female filmmakers

The festival will host 700 screenings of Canadian films in Canada and abroad, as well as a special event discussion between Deepa Mehta and Alanis Obomsawin.
By Lauren Malyk
10 hours ago
shutterstock_film exhibition

The festival will host 700 screenings of Canadian films in Canada and abroad, as well as a special event discussion between Deepa Mehta and Alanis Obomsawin.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN