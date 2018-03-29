CBC’s Format Incubator returns for third edition
The pubcaster also announced that its first two incubator projects The Stats of Life and Under New Management (pictured) have been renewed.
The pubcaster also announced that its first two incubator projects The Stats of Life and Under New Management (pictured) have been renewed.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN