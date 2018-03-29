CBC’s Format Incubator returns for third edition

The pubcaster also announced that its first two incubator projects The Stats of Life and Under New Management (pictured) have been renewed.
By Daniele Alcinii
11 hours ago
Arlene Dickinson Under New Management

The pubcaster also announced that its first two incubator projects The Stats of Life and Under New Management (pictured) have been renewed.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN