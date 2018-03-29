Bell Media takes majority stake in Pinewood Toronto

Nanci MacLean, VP and head of Bell Media Studios will oversee operations at Pinewood Toronto.
By Playback Staff
12 hours ago
Pinewood Studios Toronto

