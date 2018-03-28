Wow Unlimited, Mattel in production on Barbie TV series

Wow also revealed it is in development on an animated comedy based on U.S. author Julianna Baggott's book trilogy The Anybodies (pictured).
By Jordan Pinto
17 hours ago
The Anybodies

