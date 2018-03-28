Jean-Claude Mahe named Telefilm interim exec director
The funder's director of public and governmental affairs will lead the organization as the federal government continues its search for a permanent replacement for Carolle Brabant.
The funder’s director of public and governmental affairs will lead the organization as the federal government continues its search for a permanent replacement for Carolle Brabant.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN