CMF program budget holds steady at $352 million
With a $15 million top-up from the feds to offset declining BDU revenues, the CMF says it's found "more solid footing" to provide stable funding.
With a $15 million top-up from the feds to offset declining BDU revenues, the CMF says it’s found “more solid footing” to provide stable funding.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN