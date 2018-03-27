Our House taps former Top Chef EP to lead development in L.A.

The Toronto-based unscripted prodco continues to build out its U.S. operations with the hire of Hillary Olsen as VP, development at its recently launched California office.
By Jordan Pinto
21 hours ago

