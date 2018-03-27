Our House taps former Top Chef EP to lead development in L.A.
The Toronto-based unscripted prodco continues to build out its U.S. operations with the hire of Hillary Olsen as VP, development at its recently launched California office.
The Toronto-based unscripted prodco continues to build out its U.S. operations with the hire of Hillary Olsen as VP, development at its recently launched California office.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN