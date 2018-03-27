NBCU’s Robert Greenblatt, Kevin MacLellan to keynote BANFF
The 2018 Company of Distinction is also bringing eight of its most senior executives, including Jeff Wachtel and Deirdre Brennan, to the Alberta festival's 39th edition.
