NBCU’s Robert Greenblatt, Kevin MacLellan to keynote BANFF

The 2018 Company of Distinction is also bringing eight of its most senior executives, including Jeff Wachtel and Deirdre Brennan, to the Alberta festival's 39th edition.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
