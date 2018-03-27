eOne acquires Round Room Entertainment

The global studio previously partnered with the New York-based live entertainment company on the PJ Masks tour.
By Lauren Malyk
21 hours ago
L to R: Stephen Shaw, Chris Taylor and Jonathan Linden.

