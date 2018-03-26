eOne, MGC to adapt Street Fighter franchise for TV

The Toronto-headquartered studio will develop, produce and finance the project, based on Capcom's classic gaming property.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago
Street Fighter pic from Flickr Creative Commons 9212175943_9fe7275b36_h

