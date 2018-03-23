Deals: Blue Ant, Cineflix, Syndicado
Blue Ant International adds adult scripted to its sales catalogue as it looks to expand its offerings heading into MIPTV, plus more pre-market deals.
Blue Ant International adds adult scripted to its sales catalogue as it looks to expand its offerings heading into MIPTV, plus more pre-market deals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN