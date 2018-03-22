NFB launches Indigenous Cinema initiative

The curated collection of over 200 English- and French-language titles is part of the organization's three-year Indigenous Action Plan.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago
Indigenous Cinema artwork - NFB

