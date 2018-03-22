How Beat Bugs helped Atomic Cartoons realize its expansion plans

The animation studio this week relocated its Vancouver headquarters as it increases its focus on original IP and capitalizes on the escalating demand for service work in B.C.
By Jordan Pinto
5 hours ago
WD2_5134

The animation studio this week relocated its Vancouver headquarters as it increases its focus on original IP and capitalizes on the escalating demand for service work in B.C.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN