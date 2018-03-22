How Beat Bugs helped Atomic Cartoons realize its expansion plans
The animation studio this week relocated its Vancouver headquarters as it increases its focus on original IP and capitalizes on the escalating demand for service work in B.C.
The animation studio this week relocated its Vancouver headquarters as it increases its focus on original IP and capitalizes on the escalating demand for service work in B.C.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN