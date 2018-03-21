Howie Mandel, ICM Partners lead investor group in Just For Laughs acquisition
A statement issued by the new owners stressed that the yearly festival will stay in Montreal and that JFL jobs and offices will also remain in Quebec.
A statement issued by the new owners stressed that the yearly festival will stay in Montreal and that JFL jobs and offices will also remain in Quebec.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN