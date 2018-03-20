Bristow Global ups Sean Connolly to VP, development
Playback catches up with Julie Bristow on the company's development slate and opportunities under its new parent co, Kew Media.
Playback catches up with Julie Bristow on the company’s development slate and opportunities under its new parent co, Kew Media.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN