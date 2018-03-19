More growth in China for eOne’s Peppa Pig

Along with four new appointments to eOne's Hong Kong office, the company has also tapped Alpha Group to launch an extensive toy line based on the hit property.
By Alexandra Whyte
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - peppapig

Along with four new appointments to eOne’s Hong Kong office, the company has also tapped Alpha Group to launch an extensive toy line based on the hit property.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN