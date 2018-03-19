Bron sets up Fonzo with A Band Apart and Addictive Pictures

Cameras are set to roll on the Tom Hardy-starrer, written and directed by Josh Trank.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Tom Hardy shutterstock_555314710

Cameras are set to roll on the Tom Hardy-starrer, written and directed by Josh Trank.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN