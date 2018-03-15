’90s cartoon band Prozzak set for a comeback

Toronto's Portfolio Entertainment and digital producer Duopoly have teamed to produce an animated series featuring the Canadian band.
By Lauren Malyk
47 mins ago
Prozzak: Love Addicts

