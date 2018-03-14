The Future of Media: [Block] Chain reaction

Groupe Media TFO wants to reinvent the royalty model by using blockchain to provide more reliable real-time content consumption stats.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago

Groupe Media TFO wants to reinvent the royalty model by using blockchain to provide more reliable real-time content consumption stats.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN