Super Channel sets ICE return

The pay TV net will air the second season of eOne and AT&T's one-hour crime drama starting this April.
By Lauren Malyk
8 hours ago
ICE

The pay TV net will air the second season of eOne and AT&T’s one-hour crime drama starting this April.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN