Manitoba maintains tax credit in 2018 budget

The province, which has seen a growth in production in recent years, will also form a working group to consider how to best develop the tax credit regime going forward.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
The province, which has seen a growth in production in recent years, will also form a working group to consider how to best develop the tax credit regime going forward.

