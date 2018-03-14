Canal Vie greenlights new Media Ranch series

The Montreal-based producer/distributor is teaming up with lawyer Anne-France Goldwater on an unscripted show.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
GOLDWATER

The Montreal-based producer/distributor is teaming up with lawyer Anne-France Goldwater on an unscripted show.

