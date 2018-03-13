Nancy Dubuc takes CEO post at Vice Media

The former president and CEO of A&E Networks replaces Vice co-founder Shane Smith.
By Barry Walsh
9 hours ago

The former president and CEO of A&E Networks replaces Vice co-founder Shane Smith.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN