Insight’s Barbara Bowlby stepping down

Announced at the Canadian Screen Awards broadcast gala, Insight's president and COO will move on after 38 years with the Amazing Race Canada prodco.
By Regan Reid
8 hours ago

Announced at the Canadian Screen Awards broadcast gala, Insight’s president and COO will move on after 38 years with the Amazing Race Canada prodco.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN