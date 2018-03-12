Dark Blue Girl sweeps VIWIFF

Writer/director Mascha Schilinski's feature took home best feature and best direction, among other awards, at the Vancouver women's film fest.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago
Mascha Schilinski

Writer/director Mascha Schilinski’s feature took home best feature and best direction, among other awards, at the Vancouver women’s film fest.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN