Murdoch Mysteries renewed for season 12

The long-running CBC series from Shaftesbury will reward its loyal viewership with another season.
By Katie Bailey
6 hours ago
Murdoch Mysteries pic from CBC Media Centre

The long-running CBC series from Shaftesbury will reward its loyal viewership with another season.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN