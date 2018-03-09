From Collingwood to Carter: How Amaze built its new primetime show

At BanffConnectTO in Toronto, the team behind Carter, airing this spring on Bravo in Canada and AXN internationally, shared its origin story and how it landed in a sweet primetime slot.
By Jordan Pinto
48 mins ago
28783703_10155767182839902_7849222526382112768_o

At BanffConnectTO in Toronto, the team behind Carter, airing this spring on Bravo in Canada and AXN internationally, shared its origin story and how it landed in a sweet primetime slot.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN