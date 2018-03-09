Deals: eOne, Syndicado, Pro-Fun Media GmbH

Entertainment One has licensed its new female-fronted detective series The Detail (pictured) to France Television, plus more.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

Entertainment One has licensed its new female-fronted detective series The Detail (pictured) to France Television, plus more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN