In brief: CMF joins int’l partners for Arctic Indigenous Film Fund

Plus: Baywood Virtual FX adds a new face to its Toronto team and the National Screen Institute partners on a doc to further Indigenous culture.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Plus: Baywood Virtual FX adds a new face to its Toronto team and the National Screen Institute partners on a doc to further Indigenous culture.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN