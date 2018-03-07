Canadian projects named to new Cannes Drama Creative Forum

The Donaldson Company's Whatever, Linda (pictured) is one of the titles named to the new Canneseries In Development program.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Copied from StreamDaily

