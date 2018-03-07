The unusual suspect: Carolle Brabant

From Playback magazine: A look back at the career, challenges and achievements of Telefilm's exiting executive director.
By Playback Staff
11 hours ago

From Playback magazine: A look back at the career, challenges and achievements of Telefilm’s exiting executive director.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN