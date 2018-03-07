NFB close to gender parity: report
The funder saw 47% of its projects directed by women compared to men (38%) and a spike in the number of mixed teams for 2017 to 2018.
The funder saw 47% of its projects directed by women compared to men (38%) and a spike in the number of mixed teams for 2017 to 2018.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN