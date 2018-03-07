Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Feb. 19 to 25, 2018

CBC's primetime coverage of 2018 Winter Olympics nabs the #1 and #3 spots, followed by the encore coverage of PyeongChang's closing ceremony at #2.
By Playback Staff
3 hours ago

