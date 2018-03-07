CSAs ’18: Cardinal, Alias Grace, Baroness win big in fiction gala

A fierce night of competition saw Canadian hits going head-to-head, with series across all major broadcasters taking home trophies.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
CSAs

A fierce night of competition saw Canadian hits going head-to-head, with series across all major broadcasters taking home trophies.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN