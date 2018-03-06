New fund launches for sexual-violence support services

The Aftermetoo movement is partnering with the Canadian Women's Foundation to launch the fund, which aims to raise $7 million.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
Aftermetoo new logo

