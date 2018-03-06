Heidi Schorn moves to Alibi Entertainment
The former eOne exec is joining Toronto-based Alibi as director of development.
The former eOne exec is joining Toronto-based Alibi as director of development.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN