CBC renews Schitt’s Creek for a fifth season

The pubcaster has made an expanded, 14-episode order for the half-hour comedy, which is set to return in winter 2019.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
http___www.cbc.ca_mediacentre_content_images_SC4_EP402_D7_SW_0127

