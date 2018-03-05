WIFTV film fest’s screenplay finalists unveiled

Among the final three women selected for the annual competition is Jill Taylor (pictured) for her script "I Need A Hero."
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

Among the final three women selected for the annual competition is Jill Taylor (pictured) for her script “I Need A Hero.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN