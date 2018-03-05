Spin Master acquires plush manufacturer Gund

The USD $79-million purchase sees Spin Master expand further into the infant toy and specialty gift category, and marks the latest in a string of acquisitions for the company.
By Elizabeth Foster
11 hours ago

