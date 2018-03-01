In brief: CAFTCAD launches new costume design awards

Plus: Joe Serafini joins the Rolling Picture Company, the CMF's Encore+ hits a viewership milestone, and more.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

Plus: Joe Serafini joins the Rolling Picture Company, the CMF’s Encore+ hits a viewership milestone, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN