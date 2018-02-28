Kim’s Convenience, Alias Grace scribes up for WGC Awards

On the film side, the writers behind Entanglement and Indian Horse were among those nominated.
By Regan Reid
12 hours ago
Kim's Convenience

On the film side, the writers behind Entanglement and Indian Horse were among those nominated.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN