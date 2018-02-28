How Canadians discover TV series

A new survey from Parrot Analytics found that Canadians largely find out about new content through online and offline chatter.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - tvShutterstock

A new survey from Parrot Analytics found that Canadians largely find out about new content through online and offline chatter.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN