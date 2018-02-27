Rina Fraticelli departs Women in View

Fraticelli cofounded the not-for-profit in 2008 with a goal to improve gender and cultural diversity in Canadian media.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

Fraticelli cofounded the not-for-profit in 2008 with a goal to improve gender and cultural diversity in Canadian media.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN