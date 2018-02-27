Hot Docs ’18: Playing Hard to world premiere
EyeSteelFilm's Anote's Ark (pictured) and Israel-Canada copro The Oslo Diaries have also been selected for the fest's Special Presentations program.
EyeSteelFilm’s Anote’s Ark (pictured) and Israel-Canada copro The Oslo Diaries have also been selected for the fest’s Special Presentations program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN