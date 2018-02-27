General Purpose delves further into digital with The Succulent Six
Launching today on CBC digital, the factual series follows a group of plus-size models as they design and execute missions to champion body positivity.
Launching today on CBC digital, the factual series follows a group of plus-size models as they design and execute missions to champion body positivity.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN